BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie has closed a section of the Great Trail over safety concerns following intense storms.

The stretch of trail alongside Whiskey Creek, between Little Ave and Yonge St is out of bounds after "extreme" water run-off made passage difficult.

Restoration work starts next week, but it isn't clear how long that process might take.

Wilkins Park, Dock Road and Tyndale Park and Beach are also closed for storm cleanup and are expected to reopen Friday.