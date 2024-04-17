BARRIE
    • Stolen construction equipment recovered in Oro-Medonte

    Two Oro-Medonte men are in a heap of trouble after police found stolen construction equipment on their property.

    Provincial police executed a search warrant at a commercial property on Highway 11 on Thursday.

    Police recovered an industrial-grade tamper valued at over $18,000, seized nine other pieces of equipment, and are investigating their origin.

    A 43-year-old Oro-Medonte man has been charged with escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    A 41-year-old Oro-Medonte man also faces possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 charges.

    The accused were released on an undertaking to appear on May 14, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

