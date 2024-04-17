Stolen construction equipment recovered in Oro-Medonte
Two Oro-Medonte men are in a heap of trouble after police found stolen construction equipment on their property.
Provincial police executed a search warrant at a commercial property on Highway 11 on Thursday.
Police recovered an industrial-grade tamper valued at over $18,000, seized nine other pieces of equipment, and are investigating their origin.
A 43-year-old Oro-Medonte man has been charged with escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 41-year-old Oro-Medonte man also faces possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 charges.
The accused were released on an undertaking to appear on May 14, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.
BREAKING Former Air Canada employees among suspects identified in gold heist at Pearson Airport: police
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.
MPs summon ArriveCan contractor to the House to be admonished in rare parliamentary display
Enacting an extraordinarily rarely used parliamentary power, MPs have summoned an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon to be admonished publicly for failing to answer their questions.
'Enormous sum of money': Actor Hugh Grant settles privacy lawsuit against tabloid
British actor Hugh Grant has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of Rupert Murdoch's tabloid newspaper, The Sun, over claims journalists used private investigators to tap his phone and burgle his house, he said on Wednesday.
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
U.K. plan to phase out smoking for good passes first hurdle
The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.
O.J. Simpson was chilling with a beer on a couch before Easter, lawyer says. 2 weeks later he was dead
O.J. Simpson's last robust discussion with his longtime lawyer was just before Easter, at the country club home Simpson leased southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. About a week later, on April 5, a doctor said Simpson was 'transitioning.'
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
Father of boy accused of stabbing 2 Australian clerics saw no signs of extremism, Muslim leader says
The father of a boy accused of stabbing two Christian clerics in Australia saw no signs of his son’s extremism, a Muslim community leader said on Wednesday as police began arresting suspected rioters who besieged a Sydney church demanding revenge.
A wobble reveals the most massive stellar black hole in our galaxy
Astronomers have spotted the most massive known stellar black hole in the Milky Way galaxy after detecting an unusual wobble in space.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
-
Cambridge Fire Department reports 22% increase in emergency calls in 2023
The Cambridge Fire Department saw a 22 per cent increase in emergency calls for service in 2023 compared to 2022.
-
Man used hammer to avoid bar tab, police say
A Toronto man is facing weapons and other charges after allegedly pulling out a hammer to avoid paying a bar tab in Guelph.
London
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take commanding 3-0 series lead with Kitchener
Isaiah George, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen all scored for the Knights, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven OHL quarterfinal series.
-
Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash on Tuesday
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 in London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Local car enthusiasts worried unsanctioned car rallies will ruin other events for everybody else
The City of Windsor is looking to crack down on unsanctioned car rallies in the city after videos of a weekend crash surfaced.
-
Marine training on the Detroit River this weekend
Police are letting the public know to expect to see extra activity on the Detroit River this weekend for marine training.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury city council unanimously approves new downtown arena build
After what appears to have been very little debate, Greater Sudbury city council unanimously green-lit a $200 million plan to build a new arena and events centre in the south district of the downtown at Tuesday night's meeting.
-
Sudbury police looking for blue Subaru in hit-and-run
Sudbury police are looking for the driver of a blue Subaru sedan that was allegedly driven onto a Third Avenue yard before hitting two parked cars.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College success spurs the growth of girls hockey
The Sault College Women’s Hockey team is less than a month removed from its second straight ACHA W2 National Championship.
-
Sault bartender realizes her dream of business ownership
A long-time Sault Ste. Marie bartender is teaming up with a local restauranteur on a new business venture.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
-
Feds reducing office space 'opens the door' to the idea of a NHL rink in downtown Ottawa, mayor says
The federal government's move to reduce its office space by 50 per cent over the next 10 years could open up discussions on a potential site for a new Ottawa Senators arena in downtown Ottawa, according to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Photo radar and red light cameras catch dozens of Ottawa police officers in first 3 months of 2024
A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows Ottawa Police officers received 12 tickets through Ottawa's red light camera program and 75 tickets for speeding from photo radar cameras.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
Ontario woman out $30K after investing in mortgage company accused of being unlicensed
An Ontario nurse is fighting to recover tens of thousands of dollars in savings she invested in a mortgage company that has since been accused of operating without a licence.
-
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifying Bill 96 directives amid uproar over French-only presentation for parents
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Montreal music bookstore owner gives honest book reviews...on post-its
A Montreal music bookstore owner gives customers his honest book reviews...on post-its.
-
Unusual items left in Quebec Ubers: A sword, dentures and part of a shower head
If you're missing a sword or your cat's medication, you might want to give your last Uber driver a call.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Up to 30 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Though spring may be here, parts of Manitoba are set to get a blast of winter weather this week.
-
Advocates calling for more mental health supports for first responders after death of firefighter
A Winnipeg firefighter's tragic death is prompting calls for more mental health support in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Highway 2 travel 'not recommended' on Wednesday, RCMP say
Emergency crews are at the scene of a number of crashes on Highway 2 north of Calgary on Wednesday and police say some lanes of traffic have been shut down.
-
Cochrane RCMP officer shoots suspect following attempted traffic stop
A suspect was shot by a police officer during a confrontation that occurred following a traffic stop in a rural area near Cochrane, Alta., on Tuesday evening.
-
Trio found guilty of mischief for roles in 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Three men accused by the Crown of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 have been found guilty of mischief.
Edmonton
-
Semi rollover causing delays in south Edmonton
Traffic has been reduced to one lane where a semi rolled in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on as sunshine returns
A nice blanket of spring snow covering the Edmonton region this morning.
-
Highway 2 travel 'not recommended' on Wednesday, RCMP say
Emergency crews are at the scene of a number of crashes on Highway 2 north of Calgary on Wednesday and police say some lanes of traffic have been shut down.
Regina
-
Sask. mother highlights lack of special needs supports in schools
The mother of a Regina special needs student who witnessed many of her supports disappear due to cuts – spoke out on the current struggles of education in Saskatchewan.
-
Flin Flon and Melfort to meet in SJHL finals
The 2024 Canterra Seeds Cup final to decide this season’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champion will be between the Flin Flon Bombers and Melfort Mustangs.
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon exterminator says cockroaches live 'everywhere you go'
Saskatoon residents may not think of bug infestations as a common problem, but over the past few years there’s one creepy crawler that is making its presence known.
-
Saskatoon parents waiting on life-saving organ donation for their baby
Megan Crawley has spent many sleepless nights waiting for a call that could save her baby’s life.
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
Vancouver
-
Safe supply: Vancouver police deputy chief says large amounts of opioid being diverted
British Columbia’s decriminalization pilot project has been a key topic of discussion at various levels of government in recent weeks, with the conversation re-igniting after comments about diversion by a high-ranking officer of the Vancouver Police Department.
-
David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding
As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.
-
Vancouver Canucks clinch Pacific Division title ahead of playoffs
The Vancouver Canucks have won their division for the first time in more than a decade.
Vancouver Island
-
-
U.S. killer-whale catcher has advice for B.C. rescuers – build rapport with your orca
Jeff Foster's resume sounds like the stuff of fantasy, starting as a teenage orca catcher in Puget Sound in Washington State, pursuing the giant predators for aquariums for decades, then having a change of heart and becoming a leading figure in killer whale rescue and rehabilitation.
-
