Still no leads in Sharif Rahman's homicide case as community continues to mourn

A crime that sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Owen Sound remains unsolved as police continue to seek the suspects responsible for the assault and subsequent death of a beloved restaurant owner.

Months after police say three men violently beat Sharif Rahman outside his restaurant, sending him to the hospital where he died a week later of his injuries, investigators are no closer to finding the assailants.

"I believe there were more people around that have just not come forward," said Grey Bruce OPP Const. Krista Linthorne. "Police are asking for anyone with any sort of tip to please come forward. The smallest tip could be the missing piece of the puzzle that investigators need."

Security cameras captured footage of two men and an SUV believed to be involved in the assault on August 17.

Three suspects remain on the run for his murder.

"I think the most difficult part is the unknown; we just don't know who these individuals are, and it just hits really close to the community," Linthorne said.

The impact of Rahman's death lingers in the community, with notes and messages for justice still adorning the restaurant, now run by his wife.

Police release images of two suspects and the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal assault in Owen Sound, Ont., on Aug. 17, 2023. (Supplied)

Last week, at the local YMCA, Rahman's family accepted the peace medal in his honour, the first time it's been awarded to someone after their death.

Sarah Cowley, CEO of YMCA Owen Sound South Bruce, praised Rahman's contributions to the community through silent yet impactful volunteer activities.

"Sharif certainly rose to the top," she said.

Rahman's wife, still grappling with the loss, declined to speak with CTV News, citing the overwhelming pain.

"It is very difficult every day to keep moving forward, and she spoke to me about wanting to move forward in a way Sharif would hope for them," Cowley said.

Grey Bruce OPP is urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation to bring closure to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.