Owen Sound man honoured with 2023 YMCA Peace Medal posthumously

Even in death, Sharif Rahman's legacy of peace and kindness are being honoured.

Sharif Rahman was awarded the YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce 2023 YMCA Peace Medal posthumously.

This prestigious award is bestowed upon people who embody the values of peace through their actions and commitment to their communities.

Rahman and his nephew were violently attacked outside his Curry House restaurant in Owen Sound on August 17 by three men who refused to pay their bill.

Rahman was rushed to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

At that time, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign launched for Rahman and his family following the attack wrote in part, "We should always remember how loving and peaceful Sharif was, and use that as an inspiration in our own lives to strive to be kind towards those we meet in life."

The Peace Medal is a symbolic recognition of people demonstrating participation, empathy, advocacy, community and empowerment.

Rahman was known to participate in community initiatives, volunteering and supporting various charitable organizations, including the YMCA.

He demonstrated compassion for global and local issues and supported newcomers to Canada, assisting them with challenges associated with immigration and employment.

The 2023 YMCA Peace Medal was presented to Rahman's family on his behalf, acknowledging his lasting legacy of compassion.

The Curry House opened its doors again Sunday, three months after Rahman's death.

Rahman's name will be added to the Peace Medal Recipient Frame at the Owen Sound YMCA, which honours those who have made significant contributions to building peace.