BARRIE, ONT. -- A new state-of-the-art supported living home in Oro-Medonte is one step closer to reality.

At a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Empower Simcoe Board President Deborah Wall-Armstrong said, "This is a positive step towards the future for both the community, the people we support and for Empower Simcoe itself."

The 6,000 square foot home will be located at 2553 Lakeshore Road East in Hawkestone, Oro-Medonte.

The home will provide state-of-the-art services for up to six people with complex needs.

The new Lakeshore Ridge is expected to open in the spring of 2022.