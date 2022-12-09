Stalled Anne Street construction impacts Barrie businesses and residents

The construction on Anne Street in Barrie has been a source of frustration for many nearby residents.

The project began in the spring of 2021 and was supposed to be completed by the end of this year, but the Ministry of Transportation recently announced it likely wouldn't be finished until sometime next year, citing issues outside of its control, including inclement weather.

The unfinished project leaves small business owners, like Kelly Mitchell, owner of Hannahman's Roadside BBQ, struggling to make ends meet.

"Loss of revenue, it's slow. But what can you do," said Mitchell. "It's hard, but you struggle, but you just gotta get a second job, and that's what I did."

The construction has also increased traffic on surrounding streets, with residents saying cars often exceed the speed limit.

Some residents, like Amanda Cook, found alternatives to driving.

"It hasn't really affected me. We get two free bus fares, and I'm happy," she said.

As winter approaches, no firm date has been set for when the project will be completed.