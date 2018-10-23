Due to technical difficulties with online voting, several municipalities in our region have opened up voting on Tuesday.

A few areas are allowing paper ballots today along with the online and phone voting system.

Springwater Township will have in-person paper ballot voting at the Administration Centre on Nursery Road in Minesing along with online and phone voting until 8 p.m.

In Innisfil electors can cast their vote in-person at Town Hall until 8 p.m.

Oro-Medonte is allowing paper ballots until 8 p.m. at the Township Administration Centre and at Mt. St. Louis Moonstone.

Other municipalities offering extended online and telephones voting until 8 p.m. tonight are:

  • Huntsville
  • Bracebridge
  • Gravenhurst
  • Lake of Bays
  • Bradford West Gwillimbury
  • Collingwood
  • Town of the Blue Mountains
  • Penetanguishene
  • Georgian Bay Township
  • Meaford
  • Muskoka Lakes
  • Owen Sound

Several areas are offering help centres during voting hours.