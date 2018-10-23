

CTV Barrie





Due to technical difficulties with online voting, several municipalities in our region have opened up voting on Tuesday.

A few areas are allowing paper ballots today along with the online and phone voting system.

Springwater Township will have in-person paper ballot voting at the Administration Centre on Nursery Road in Minesing along with online and phone voting until 8 p.m.

In Innisfil electors can cast their vote in-person at Town Hall until 8 p.m.

Oro-Medonte is allowing paper ballots until 8 p.m. at the Township Administration Centre and at Mt. St. Louis Moonstone.

Other municipalities offering extended online and telephones voting until 8 p.m. tonight are:

Huntsville

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Lake of Bays

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Collingwood

Town of the Blue Mountains

Penetanguishene

Georgian Bay Township

Meaford

Muskoka Lakes

Owen Sound

Several areas are offering help centres during voting hours.