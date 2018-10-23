Featured
Springwater, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte allow paper ballots during extended voting
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:39PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 7:34PM EDT
Due to technical difficulties with online voting, several municipalities in our region have opened up voting on Tuesday.
A few areas are allowing paper ballots today along with the online and phone voting system.
Springwater Township will have in-person paper ballot voting at the Administration Centre on Nursery Road in Minesing along with online and phone voting until 8 p.m.
In Innisfil electors can cast their vote in-person at Town Hall until 8 p.m.
Oro-Medonte is allowing paper ballots until 8 p.m. at the Township Administration Centre and at Mt. St. Louis Moonstone.
Other municipalities offering extended online and telephones voting until 8 p.m. tonight are:
- Huntsville
- Bracebridge
- Gravenhurst
- Lake of Bays
- Bradford West Gwillimbury
- Collingwood
- Town of the Blue Mountains
- Penetanguishene
- Georgian Bay Township
- Meaford
- Muskoka Lakes
- Owen Sound
Several areas are offering help centres during voting hours.