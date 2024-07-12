Springwater creates new app for residents

Get your water bill with a flick of your thumb.

A new app for Springwater has been released and new subscribers will be entered into a contest to win an iPad.

The app is available on iOS and Android platforms and features:

Real-time updates: Allows instant access to news, events and project updates,

Allows instant access to news, events and project updates, Council engagement: Access council meetings, agendas and minutes.

Access council meetings, agendas and minutes. Effortless service requests: Submit service requests directly to the township for resolution.

Submit service requests directly to the township for resolution. Tailored notifications: Users can customize their preferences to receive personalized notifications.

Users can customize their preferences to receive personalized notifications. Convenient access: Residents and property owners can access tax and utility billing accounts.

"The app showcases Springwater's commitment to modernizing its services to make it easier for residents to connect with the township," said Jeff Schmidt, CAO. "Through the app, users will enjoy convenient access to a range of popular, customizable information and services, all at their fingertips."

New users are invited to install the Springwater mobile app and enter the contest to win a new iPad. The contest is open until August 31, and one lucky winner will be randomly selected on September 3.

Users are invited to submit feedback directly within the app, which will help improve the app to better serve the community. Download the app by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play store and searching for Springwater.