Simcoe-Muskoka rainfall warnings and watches end

    The rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region have ended as of Sunday evening.

    According to the national weather agency, the following areas were under a rainfall warning for most of Sunday:

    • Angus
    • Caledon
    • Huntsville
    • Innisfil
    • New Tecumseth
    • Newmarket
    • Orangeville
    • Parry Sound
    • Shelburne

    The warning remained effective throughout the day, calling for rainfall between 20 to 30 millimetres and total amounts that could reach as high as 80 millimetres.

    Barrie and most other areas were under a special weather statement for possible thunderstorms and rainfall rates of up to 30 millimetres per hour.

    The tornado watches that were in effect around the region on Saturday ended Sunday morning. 

