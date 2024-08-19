In the sky surveillance: OPP
Police say more than half of motorcyclist fatalities are preventable.
To that end, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has started air patrols on its Cessna airplane.
"More motorcycle collisions again this week brings this year's fatalities to 39, setting the stage for a possible 10-year high in motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads," stated the OPP in a press release. "Three motorcyclists under the age of 19 and two passengers are among the riders who have lost their lives this year."
Through the OPP's Aerial Enforcement Program, the Cessna 206 is expected to become an effective tool for spotting and tracking motorcyclists and other drivers who travel at high speeds.
The OPP Cessna pilot is accompanied by an independent observer who calculates the distance a vehicle travels between highway markings to determine a driver's speed accurately.
DEVELOPING Ukrainian officials issue an evacuation order for families with children from the city of Pokrovsk
Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring big waves, heavy rain to Newfoundland
An Environment Canada meteorologist says Newfoundland is expected to see big waves and downpours starting Monday as Hurricane Ernesto makes its way through the region.
1 dead, 6 missing after luxury superyacht sailboat sinks in storm off Sicily
One person is dead and six more are missing after a luxury superyacht sank off the Sicilian coast early Monday.
Joly heads to Africa as Liberals craft 'approach' to continent, instead of strategy
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is headed to Africa as her government assembles a long-delayed plan on how to engage with the continent.
Ramp between Hwy. 403 and Hwy. 410 closed due to flooding
A busy ramp linking two highways in Mississauga has been closed due to flood damage.
Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
Italy imposes beach rules and selfie stop lights as tourist numbers hit peak levels
Such huge numbers of tourists are expected to descend on Italy’s popular destinations around a major holiday, that special measures are being put in place to keep them in check.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Tornado in Ayr, Ont., classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr, Ont., as an EF1.
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
Most-read stories of the week: tornado in Ayr, Kitchener killer gets statutory release, man wanted for attempted abduction arrested
This week’s most-read stories include an EF1 tornado hits Ayr, Ont., a 'high-risk' Kitchener killer up for statutory release, and a major water disruption across Waterloo Region.
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
Monday road closure in Old East Village part of Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal project
On Monday, Quebec Street will be closed between Oxford Street and Elias Street until the end of the day as part of the Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal project.
One hurt, traffic snarled after west London crash
One person was rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in London’s west end early Sunday afternoon.
Caldwell First Nation reclaims territory with new homes
Members of the Caldwell First Nation are celebrating a return to their ancestral territory.
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
Algae bloom test on Lake St. Clair exceeds acceptable limit
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has kept up with testing on the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair.
Power restored to thousands after Hydro One outage Sunday
Power has been restored thousands of Hydro One customers in the Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin areas after a large outage Sunday.
Museum of Northern History to close at the end of the month
Kirkland Lake has announced the imminent permanent closure of the Museum of Northern History.
Northern Ont. traffic complaint leads to bail violation charge
A 24-year-old suspended driver faces a pair of charges following a northern Ontario traffic complaint last week.
Sault police charge man after allegedly kicking, punching victim
A 24-year-old man is charged with assault causing bodily harm along with other offences after Sault police received a call about an assault incident last month.
32 forest fires burning in the northeast, 3 remain out of control
There were 32 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario as of Sunday morning with seven new fires confirmed since Thursday – one of which was confirmed Saturday.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING North Stormont councillor facing possible sanctions for alleged drunk speech, physical fights with residents
Sanctions are being recommended for a councillor of an eastern Ontario township after he allegedly gave a speech at a community event while allegedly intoxicated and engaged in two separate physical fights with residents on the same day last year.
McDonald's looking to move into old Scotiabank building in Westboro
A McDonald's restaurant could soon be opening in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood.
More rain in the forecast for Ottawa on Monday
It is a cloudy and humid start to the work week in Ottawa, with more rain expected today and over the next couple of days.
Transportation Safety Board to release recommendations from 2022 Toronto ferry crash
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to release recommendations in the wake of a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
What exactly is a 'super blue moon'? Here's when to see it in Toronto
The phrase 'once in a blue moon' is going to ring true as a super blue moon is set to illuminate Toronto's night skies starting Monday. The super blue moon will be full for about three days, according to NASA, but what exactly is it?
Ile Bizard residents facing reality of insurance and cleanup a week after tropical storm Debby
A week after rainfall from the remnants of tropical storm Debby devastated the region, Ile-Bizard residents are facing costly and frustrating cleanup realities.
Montreal business set on fire, police search for clues
A business in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack.
Head-on collision kills 2 on Highway 40, BEI investigating
Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 40 near Saint-Barthelemy in the Lanaudiere region.
Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
Barricaded person in Lower Sackville, N.S., in police custody
A person who was barricaded inside a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday is now in police custody.
Police investigate attempted murder in Summerside, P.E.I.
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they are investigating after an attempted murder led to an emergency alert and shelter-in-place for residents.
S’all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game
Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.
Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room
A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.
Firefighters battle 2 blazes in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews battled two separate blazes in the city’s North End early Sunday morning.
Ron Barge, creator of iconic Calgary children's show 'Buck Shot', dies
Ron Barge, the creator of Buck Shot, has died, at the age of 87.
Robbery suspect shot by police, ASIRT to investigate
ASIRT will be investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a robbery suspect.
Ken Tanigawa wins 2024 Rogers Charity Classic in Calgary
Waiting about 10 minutes to find out he won the 2024 Rogers Charity Classic didn’t bother Ken Tanigawa one bit.
'We are being lied to': Edmonton doctor alarmed at pesticide use in local lakes
A whistleblower who played a key role raising the alarm of the health risks posed by the oilsands has a new concern — this time in his own backyard.
Edmonton Oilers acquire Vasily Podkolzin from Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers have added a new forward to the roster.
'We shouldn't be scared': Family of man killed by police call for officer's suspension
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
Inquest into 2023 death of Nicole Lafontaine set to begin in Regina
An inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell from a fifth storey window at the Regina YWCA, is set to begin Monday morning.
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-In celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-In Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Vehicle fire on Highway 11 near Lumsden delays traffic as police, fire crews respond
A vehicle fire on Highway 11 west of Lumsden was the cause of quite the delay for travellers as emergency crews dealt with the scene Sunday evening.
Show and Shine draws record crowd to Saskatoon
The annual Show and Shine Festival returned to Saskatoon this weekend, attracting an estimated 60,000 visitors and turning the city's downtown into a car lover's paradise.
Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled
Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.
A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest
Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.
Fire-ravaged Shuswap region slowly recovering one year after destruction
One year after hundreds of people were displaced and key infrastructure was destroyed in a tense fire fight, British Columbians in the Shuswap region are on the road to recovery, with mixed results.
B.C. 'glue bandit' charged with mischief: RCMP
A suspect who was dubbed the “Terrace glue bandit” has been charged with more than two dozen counts of mischief, according to Mounties in the northwestern B.C. town.
Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks for Ottawa's fourth-round pick in 2025
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Ottawa’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft in an NHL trade announced Sunday night.
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Vancouver Island University
A months-long pro-Palestinian encampment at Vancouver Island University has been dismantled following a court order, but protesters suggest more demonstrations could be on the way.
Wet weather helps fire fight in B.C.'s south, while the north remains warm and dry
Wet weather is helping firefighters in British Columbia tackle some of the wildfires burning in the south of the province.
BC Hydro scrambling to restore power after wind and lightning storm
Thousands of British Columbians lost power after a storm brought wind and lightning to the southwestern region of the province overnight.