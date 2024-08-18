Angus Comicon sees costumed Star Wars, Anime, other characters

POP Culture Canada hosted a Comicon event at the Angus Recreation Centre on Sunday, allowing local video game and comic book enthusiasts to dress up as their favourite characters.

"You've got a bunch of people here dressed up as video game characters, people dressed up as anime characters, Star Wars guys, Star Trek characters," said David Wyldstar from POP Culture Canada. "They're all having fun."

Among the characters in attendance was Sabastian from the 501st, a global non-profit Star Wars costume organization that makes screen-accurate costumes.

"All the costumes that we do are all out of our own pockets; some can be up to $10,000," he said while dressed in his scout trooper costume.

Wyldstar says POP Culture Canada's Comicons strive to welcome all comic book and video game enthusiasts.

"This is one of those neutral battlegrounds where they can all come, be together," added Wyldstar. "No one's going to make fun of you for liking comic books, liking superheroes or liking video games," added Wyldstar.

POP Culture Canada will host a Comicon in Barrie on September 7 and another in Angus on November 24.