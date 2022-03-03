Spring-like conditions visible in areas of Georgian Bay

Police warn that ice conditions are deteriorating in areas of Georgian Bay with spring around the corner.

Provincial police remind all ice users that conditions are visibly changing near Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township, Christian Island and surrounding areas.

No ice is safe ice, police caution.

Police remind individuals to be aware of current weather conditions and any commercial ice-breaking activity.

They also say it's best to check with area riders who have "local knowledge of ice conditions" before venturing out.

"Simple rule is, if you don't know, don't go," police stated in a release. "Is it really worth the risk to yourself and emergency services?"