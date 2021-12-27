Special weather statements span across central Ontario
A wintery mix is expected to hit much of central Ontario Monday, according to Environment Canada.
Parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and south towards the Greater Toronto Area are under special weather statements.
Environment Canada says that five centimetres of snow is expected to touch down Monday afternoon before switching over to freezing drizzle by the evening. Roads could get slippery if you're heading out Monday evening into the overnight hours.