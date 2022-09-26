Special weather statement issued for Simcoe County
Parts of Simcoe County could be in for some significant rainfall to start the work week.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Monday, with 30 to 50 millimetres of rain anticipated.
The weather agency says persistent showers or thunderstorms are possible until Tuesday night.
The areas include Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, and Orr Lake .
"Localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible," Environment Canada added.
CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby, noted the region could experience windy conditions Monday with a low of 11C.
