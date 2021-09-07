BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected overnight.

The areas expected to be hit by the storm are Barrie-Orillia-Midland, Parry Sound-Muskoka, Burk's Falls - Bayfield Inlet, Algonquin, and Grey-Bruce.

According to Environment Canada, the storm could bring 30 to 50 mm of rain overnight.

If the rain amounts to more than 50 mm, a rainfall warning may be required, said Environment Canada.

The rainfall is due to a low-pressure system that is expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday, said Environment Canada.