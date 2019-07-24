

Staff , CTV Barrie





Southlake Regional Health Centre is in the planning process to put into action the province's first Ontario Health Team (OHT).

In a statement released on Monday, Southlake's representative states that "under the provincial government's healthcare reforms, [OHT's] will come together to improve access and provide higher quality care to their communities. The ultimate goal of the proposed Southlake Community OHT is to bring connected care to our communities and end hallway healthcare in our part of the province."

The Ministry of Health gave the Southlake Community the green light to continue with its application. Its initial proposal was one of 31 submissions that got the go-ahead by the province.

The goal is to improve and provide a higher quality of care to the community. "The Southlake Community OHT has proposed to provide integrated healthcare for the residents of Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, East Gwillimbury, and Bradford West Gwillimbury, a diverse population of around 260,000 people," reads the statement.

Mental health and addictions, along with senior care, are top priorities as the Southlake Community OTH prepares for the new approach.