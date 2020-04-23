BARRIE -- The team at Southlake Regional Health Centre is preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients by setting up two medical tents on the property.

“These tents offer us flexible ways to expand capacity whenever and however we need to during this ever-changing pandemic,” said Arden Krystal, President & CEO, Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The tents can hold up to 30 patients and are fully equipped with heating, air conditioning and power.

Emergency department patients suffering from respiratory illness, or those being tested for the virus will be the first to occupy the tents.

In the event a patient needs to be isolated, the tents are capable of maintaining negative pressure.