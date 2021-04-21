BARRIE, ONT. -- Southern Georgian Bay real estate residential sales increased 106 per cent in the last year.

According to MLS, nearly 700 residential units sold in March, more than double the number of home sales in March 2020.

The hottest areas include Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, Meaford and Grey Highlands, which saw record sales surge by 114.5 per cent.

To the east, house sales in Midland, Penetanguishene, Tay, Tiny, Severn and Georgian Bay Townships recorded a 98 per cent hike from last year.

The average home price more than doubled over the last year, selling for around $546,000.

Simcoe County also saw record home sales in March.

Experts attribute the hot housing market to GTA residents making the move north as more people work from home and the market downturn in March 2020.