South-end Barrie garage fire quickly extinguished

Barrie firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in Barrie's south end Sunday afternoon.

Barrie Fire Services received 911 calls at 3:44 p.m. Sunday with reports of a garage on fire on Sovereign Gate.

The home's occupants were able to evacuate the home safely, and are staying with relatives, said Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark.

Clark said five trucks and 20 firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire protecting homes close by.

Barrie fire investigators are on scene Monday morning to conduct the origin and cause investigation.

There is no damage estimate at this time.