Solar eclipse prompts more Ontario schools to shut their doors on April 8

Central Ontario school boards join the pack of those closed for this year's solar eclipse.

More than a dozen Ontario school boards will shutter schools in their regions, switching to a Professional Activities (PA) day on April 8, when the eclipse is expected.

On Monday, Bluewater District School Board and Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board announced they, too, were rescheduling their PA from April 26 to April 8.

The Simcoe County school boards have not announced a PA day change on their annual calendars.

A total solar eclipse is expected to occur between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 8. It should be visible across North America, including areas in Ontario.

The two school boards' joint press release stated, "The primary concern prompting this schedule change is the safety and well-being of our students and staff during the solar eclipse. As many students would be getting on the bus or walking home from school during this timeframe, their risk of looking directly at the solar eclipse would be significantly increased."

"While total solar eclipses, like the one set to happen on April 8, offer scientists and researchers a unique opportunity to gather valuable data that enhances our understanding of the sun's corona and behaviour, it is crucial for everyone to prioritize eye safety during this celestial event," said Georgian Bay Public Health physician consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

"Directly staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe eye damage. Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the potential dangers of staring at the sun, even for a brief period, during the eclipse," he said.

School boards in Ottawa, Renfrew, Algonquin, Hastings-Prince Edward County, and French school boards in eastern, central and northern Ontario, as well as Nippissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School and Near North Districts school boards have changed their PA days as well.