The bodies of two snowmobilers who died after their sled went through the ice on Jack Lake in North Kawartha Township have been identified as a Toronto couple.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers from the Peterborough County Detachment were called to help after the bodies were discovered in the water around 10 o’clock on Wednesday morning, south of the village of Apsley.

Police say a 76-year-old man and 69-year-old woman were riding back to their cottage on their snowmobile after having just left a Christmas dinner at their neighbours’ cottage.

The OPP is reminding snowmobilers that “no ice is safe ice,” and they’re asking riders to avoid driving on lakes and rivers.