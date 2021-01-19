BARRIE, ONT. -- A Georgian Bluffs man accused of operating a snowmobile while under the influence of drugs has been charged with multiple offences.

Grey Bruce OPP say the 46-year-old was travelling along Grey Road 1 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs when officers stopped him.

They say during the investigation, officers found he was a suspended driver with a warrant out for his arrest.

Police also allege the rider had drugs in his possession.

He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possessing methamphetamine, and three counts of driving under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in March.