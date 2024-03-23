BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snowcross Championship returns to Horseshoe Resort

    Share

    Snowcross racers took to the hills of Horseshoe Resort on Saturday to compete in the CSRA Ultimax Snowcross Championship.

    The event brings together the best racers in snowcross from across North America, with those competing looking to win thousands of dollars in cash and awards.

    During the competition, racers navigate different courses while jumping their snowmobiles through the air to more than 100 feet.

    The event also offers adult and children's competitions, with more than 20 races on miniature snowmobiles.

    The competition finals continue on Sunday, along with an easter egg-themed event for children throughout the racetrack.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News