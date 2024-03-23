Snowcross Championship returns to Horseshoe Resort

Snowcross racers took to the hills of Horseshoe Resort on Saturday to compete in the CSRA Ultimax Snowcross Championship.

The event brings together the best racers in snowcross from across North America, with those competing looking to win thousands of dollars in cash and awards.

During the competition, racers navigate different courses while jumping their snowmobiles through the air to more than 100 feet.

The event also offers adult and children's competitions, with more than 20 races on miniature snowmobiles.

The competition finals continue on Sunday, along with an easter egg-themed event for children throughout the racetrack.