BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snow squalls with up to 35 cm of snow expected across central Ontario

    The first significant snow storms of the season are expected later today through Tuesday across central and northern Ontario.

    Environment Canada is calling for local accumulations of 20 to 35 centimetres, with isolated higher amounts possible in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil, York, Grey and Bruce counties, Parry Sound and the Muskoka, region.

    It says intense snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 centimetres per hour at times.

    Visibility will be abysmal at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

    "Snowfall amounts will be highly variable as the lake effect bands will likely meander. However, if they lock in, some locations may receive significantly higher amounts," a press release from Environment Canada states, adding, "Strong westerly winds followed by northwesterly winds will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

    Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

    Road closures are possible.

    The national weather agency advises motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fourth victim confirmed dead in Winnipeg shooting

    Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News