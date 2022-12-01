Snow squall warnings across central Ontario
Heavy snow is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka.
Environment Canada forecasts snow squalls in some areas with a potential snowfall of up to 10 centimetres on Thursday.
"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment Canada noted on its website.
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."
Environment Canada encourages drivers to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
Parents can apply with the Canada Revenue Agency starting today to receive the children's dental benefit that the federal Liberals say is intended to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income Canadians but that critics say is a drop in the bucket.
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
Grandparent scams are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself
Police across the country are seeing a rise in criminals preying on fears of the elderly with what's known as grandparent scams.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it.
5 things to know for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Eligible Canadians can now apply for the new federal dental benefit, Canada plays its final men's World Cup match, and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
Retired RCMP officer criticizes decision by Nova Scotia police watchdog
A retired RCMP officer who gathered information about “serious allegations” regarding another police force in 2020 has harsh words for the failure of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to officially investigate.
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
Maritime provinces lead country in unused farmland: Statistics Canada
New Statistics Canada numbers show a sharp decline in the amount of land being used for farming, especially in the Maritimes.
Montreal
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
The Quebec government will spend the next four years trying to reverse what it says is the decline of French in Montreal and transform the province's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday. Legault delivered his inaugural speech — equivalent to a throne speech — to the 43rd session of the legislature, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Quebec was re-elected with a large majority.
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
Strong, gusting winds knocked out power to at least 45,000 customers in southern Quebec Wednesday evening, according to Hydro-Quebec.
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
Ottawa
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Today is the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive
Tune in to CTV Morning Live between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. for the Holiday Helpers Food Drive in support of the Ottawa Food Bank.
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
Toronto
Premier Ford to make an announcement Thursday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Toronto Thursday morning.
Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of GTA
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, warning of reduced visibility due to heavy bursts of snow.
Mystery behind photo featuring Leafs legends solved
A photo of a few Toronto Maple Leafs greats, including the late Borje Salming, posted to social media last week has been liked more than 90,000 times and racked up nearly 12,500 shares and counting since then. But the longer you look at the image, the more questions there are.
Kitchener
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a massive month-long child exploitation investigation spanning the entire province.
Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street
The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener and asking for public feedback on the idea.
-
Waterloo regional police have released a video of an individual they want to speak to in connection to a suspicious fire in Woolwich Township.
London
Weather advisories cover much of the region
London-Middlesex is under a weather advisory including a reduction in visibility due to blowing snow, slippery road conditions and another 2cm of snow that could fall.
Victoria Park Christmas lights set to shine bright this Friday
The City of London will kick off its annual “Lighting of the Lights” at Victoria Park on Friday evening, and the city is inviting everyone to partake in the holiday fun.
-
With the holidays just around the corner, Londoners are grabbing their wallets and shopping online. But with an influx in packages arriving at our front doors, that might also make us a desirable target for porch pirates. But OPP has some advice to protect you and your packages this holiday season.
Northern Ontario
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
-
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
Windsor
Gap widens between Windsor-Essex and Ontario population without post-secondary education
While new census data shows the percentage of the Windsor-Essex population with a post-secondary education has slightly increased over 10 years, the differential between the region’s percentage and its provincial counterpart has grown.
Catalysts for growth spur investments in Windsor
A London based-developer is planning for a number of projects in Windsor, including a 28-storey apartment building downtown.
-
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for their Christmas holiday concert series.
Calgary
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've gone into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
-
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
-
Krysta Arsenault has been a patient at Broadway Family Physicians since it’s been open but walked out the doors for the last time on Wednesday.
Edmonton
'It's a mess': Alberta NDP demands Smith drop sovereignty act as former UCP critics fall in line
After skewering Danielle Smith's sovereignty act idea during the UCP leadership race, several of Alberta's cabinet ministers now say they'll happily vote for it.
Northern Alta. man stuck in Edmonton indefinitely for dialysis treatment
A northern Alberta man is not expecting to be home for the holidays because he needs dialysis treatment three days a week and the nearest facility that can take him on is 200 kilometres away.
-
By a unanimous vote, Edmonton councillors decided Wednesday to dip into city savings to open a new emergency shelter in a west end hotel.
Vancouver
'Very grateful': Good Samaritans help stranded commuters during B.C. snowstorm
Several groups of good Samaritans came to the aid of commuters during the harrowing snowstorm that rocked B.C.’s Lower Mainland Tuesday night.
Unprepared drivers contribute to Lower Mainland winter storm gridlock
The winter wallop that slammed into British Columbia’s south coast Tuesday hit right in the middle of the evening commute, creating a critical mass of gridlock that delayed plows and sanding trucks.
-
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.