Snow squall warnings across central Ontario

EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules

A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.

5 things to know for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Eligible Canadians can now apply for the new federal dental benefit, Canada plays its final men's World Cup match, and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Preventing package theft this holiday season

    With the holidays just around the corner, Londoners are grabbing their wallets and shopping online. But with an influx in packages arriving at our front doors, that might also make us a desirable target for porch pirates. But OPP has some advice to protect you and your packages this holiday season.

