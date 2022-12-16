Snow and rain conditions prompt school bus cancellations in Muskoka

There are school bus cancellations for three school bus consortiums.

All buses to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary in Muskoka for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board have been cancelled.

Trillium Lakelands District school board has cancelled all buses to schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Nipissing- Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is also reporting school bus cancellations for some of their corridors today.

Some school buses have been cancelled for the second day after snow storms moved into the region.

Environment Canada currently has a squall watch for parts of Parry Sound - Muskoka calling for up to 25 cm of snow through Sunday afternoon.