SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil

The Province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil.

At 3 p.m., police were called to a home on Shoreview Drive, near Fairway Road and Guest Road, after reports of a violent incident.

Initial reports from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) indicated that there was an altercation between two youths and police outside the home, but later clarified that the youths were instead two 19-year-old men.

The SIU said four officers fired their guns at the men, with both suffering serious and life-threatening injuries.

The SIU said one man was pronounced dead at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, while the other was taken to RVH and later transferred to a hospital in Toronto in critical condition.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The South Simcoe Police have requested that the Ontario Provincial Police conduct a parallel investigation into the incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation to contact them.

With files from CTV's Christian D'Avino