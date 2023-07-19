SIU investigating after suspect seriously injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil

Ontario's watchdog is investigating in Innisfil following reports a man has been seriously injured after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

According to a report by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which invoked its mandate following the incident Wednesday, officers attempted to box in and arrest a suspect as part of a drug investigation in Barrie.

The agency says the suspect fled and crashed into a hydro pole in a grassy area at Commerce Gate and Innisfil Heights Crescent in Innisfil and was struck by an unmarked police vehicle when he attempted to run from the scene.

The suspect has since been taken to a hospital in Toronto, where he remains.

There are significant road closures for the investigation, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.