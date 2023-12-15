SIU clears Barrie police officer in connection to man injured during arrest

The Special Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into a man's arrest and purported injuries in Barrie.

A press release Friday stated that the Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe a Barrie Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the arrest and reported serious injuries of a 24-year-old man last August.

On August 16th, the officer attempted to pull over the driver on Mapleview Drive East for speeding.

The SIU says the driver ignored the officer's direction to pull over and ignored commands to exit the car once he was stopped.

Once he left the car, the driver failed to put his hands on the car when ordered; instead, he reached into the vehicle.

The SIU says the officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at the man, forced him to the ground, and arrested him.

The press release states that Martino accepted that the man's reported injuries likely occurred in the altercation during the arrest, but found no reasonable grounds to conclude they were the result of unlawful conduct.

The man was taken to a local hospital and reportedly suffered a concussion and broken toe.