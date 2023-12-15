BARRIE
Barrie

    • SIU clears Barrie police officer in connection to man injured during arrest

    An SIU truck can be seen above. An SIU truck can be seen above.

    The Special Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into a man's arrest and purported injuries in Barrie.

    A press release Friday stated that the Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe a Barrie Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the arrest and reported serious injuries of a 24-year-old man last August.

    On August 16th, the officer attempted to pull over the driver on Mapleview Drive East for speeding.

    The SIU says the driver ignored the officer's direction to pull over and ignored commands to exit the car once he was stopped.

    Once he left the car, the driver failed to put his hands on the car when ordered; instead, he reached into the vehicle.

    The SIU says the officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at the man, forced him to the ground, and arrested him.

    The press release states that Martino accepted that the man's reported injuries likely occurred in the altercation during the arrest, but found no reasonable grounds to conclude they were the result of unlawful conduct.

    The man was taken to a local hospital and reportedly suffered a concussion and broken toe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News