Simcoe North 'is anybody's riding' with several new faces on the ballot

Tay Township, Ont. -

Simcoe North candidates plan to use these last few days before voters head to the polls to sway those who may still be undecided in a riding with several new faces.

"I really do believe that this is anybody's riding," said NDP candidate Janet-Lynne Durnford.

Simcoe North is the region's most geographically diverse, and with more than 100,000 eligible voters, it's difficult to guess who will represent the area.

The riding has been staunchly conservative since 2006.

Conservative candidate Adam Chambers aims to keep it blue.

"We don't know what's going to happen on Election Day, but we have heard a lot from people about the challenges that they're facing on affordability, housing, a lot of people are unhappy that the election was called," said Chambers.

Political science professor Michael Johns said it could prove to be a tight race.

"If the results come in and Simcoe North is a lot closer than many would assume, based on its history, that could be an indication of a really hard day for the Conservative party."

Complete coverage of the 44th Federal Election is available on CTVBarrieNews.ca

The PPC is represented by Stephen Makk and has been growing locally in popularity, likely pulling votes from the conservatives.

Meanwhile, Esquimaux said a vote for her is about more than voting for the party's leader.

"Their name isn't on the ballot. Mine is. I'm the one who's going to be working in your riding. I'm the one who is going to be listening to you, and I'm the one who is going to be taking your voice to Ottawa," the Liberal candidate said.

NDP's Durnford said it'll all come down to the results. "People are shifting in how they are voting and how they are making their voting decisions."

Green candidate Krystal Brooks said every vote counts. "When you're voting with your heart, no vote is wasted."

Candidates could be waiting a few extra days after election night as results could take days with so many new candidates and thousands of mail-in and special ballots needing to be counted.

Voters will head to the polls on Monday.