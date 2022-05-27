Simcoe North candidates campaign as election looms

With less than a week until the election, candidates in Simcoe North are working to cover as much ground as possible.

"We have relatively low voter turnout in Simcoe North, around 50 per cent, so I think that highlights the job all parties have to do," said Liberal candidate Aaron Cayden Hiltz.

The Lakehead student is taking his first crack at office with plans to tackle affordability and make life easier for seniors and the future generation.

"These are people with real stories going through real problems, and we have a government who is unwilling to address that," said Cayden Hiltz. "We need to pay more attention to the vulnerable people in our community, our seniors, young people and people who are sick using hospitals."

At Elizabeth Van Houtte's NDP campaign office, signs are once again heading out the door.

"We've had some of our signs that have been damaged and some that are missing on major intersections and shopping centres in Orillia," she said. "It's quite concerning not just for me but the other parties, the Liberals and the Greens as well."

The social worker hopes her third time running in an election is a charm, saying she won't stop fighting for her community.

"The last two years in my private practice, what I've heard is nothing like I've experienced in my career in terms of everyone is suffering," said Van Houtte. "They are worried about how they are going to pay for things- whether they are going to have health care."

Green Party candidate Krystal Brooks's passion for the environment inspired her to run and become a voice for change.

"The Alliston aquifer is a big one for me, and sprawl is a very big issue and that ties into housing and there are so many issues I think are really important for a lot of people," said Brooks.

Meanwhile, incumbent Jill Dunlop is looking to be re-elected for a second term.

She said creating opportunities for young people to go to school and work locally continues to be a top priority.

"We have been able to accomplish many great things here and brought lots of investments to the area.

I'm particularly proud of the work we did in health care and bringing a new school to the area," said Dunlop.

Three other candidates are vying for votes on June 2, including Mark Douris with New Blue, Libertarian William Joslin and Aaron MacDonald with the Ontario Party.

