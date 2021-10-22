Simcoe Muskoka sees season's first snowfall

BARRIE, ONT. -

Some residents across Simcoe Muskoka woke up to a first glimpse of winter Friday morning.

Parts of Muskoka and Simcoe County saw a dusting of snow early Friday morning as temperatures fell overnight.

Midland, Severn Falls and Gravenhurst saw a brief spout of wet flurries touch down.

Viewer Brianne Woodall submitted video footage of the snowfall to CTV News, writing, "snowing in Port McNicoll. Christmas is coming!"

Up north, parts of Muskoka, like Utterson and Almaguin Highlands, saw some snowfall blanket the ground.

With the temperatures warming up to around 8 C around the region, the snow isn't expected to stick around for now.