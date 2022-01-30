Simcoe Muskoka businesses prepare to reopen

On Monday, many businesses in Simcoe Muskoka will welcome back patrons after weeks away.

At midnight, the province will enter its first step of reopening after it implemented restrictions earlier in the month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Most indoor spaces will now be at 50 per cent capacity, including; gyms, retail stores, theatres, and indoor dining at restaurants.

"We are so excited to have everybody back," said Natalie Archer, the COO of Sawdust City Brewery in Gravenhurst.

Over the last month, the Muskoka Brewery says it shut down its kitchen and focused on its curb-side beer sales.

After several lockdowns over the past two years, Archer told CTV News that they hope the reopening on Monday will be the last time they're forced to pivot.

"This last lockdown has been hard— we weren't really expecting it—we did have to do a couple of layoffs. We did our best to keep as many people on board as we possibly could," said Archer from inside the Saloon-area of the brewery.

As many restaurants in Gravenhurst look to make back lost revenue, the mayor urges the community to support local businesses as they try to stay afloat.

"Try to buy locally," said Mayor Paul Kelly. "I honestly don't know how they survive I think it's been on their goodwill of trying to make it happen."

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, they estimate that 180,000 businesses will be forced to permanently close their doors across Canada.

To help prevent further damage, Ontario's first step of reopening could bring additional revenue as capacity limits increase.

Here's what changes on Monday

Social gatherings will be increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Sporting events, concert venues and theatres will be able to operate at 50 per cent seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities will be able to operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Retailers, including grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as shopping malls, can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Movie theatres, meeting rooms and event spaces can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Recreational amenities and amusement parks, including water parks, can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions, as well as casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments can open at 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies can take place at 50 per cent capacity.

The province said enhanced proof of vaccination and other requirements would continue to apply in existing settings.

As part of this first step, hockey and curling rinks will reopen.

For the over 200 members at Gravenhurst Curling club, they've been locked out of the arena for nearly a month.

"It's very hard. We have a lot of seniors, and this is their way to see other people," said Susan Lindsay, the president of the club.

For the past few days, the club has been preparing the arena with markers to help ensure people are two metres apart and that all COVID-19 protocols are in place just in time for their first game.

"The first game is at 9:30 tomorrow morning. Yes!" said Lindsay from the edge of the ice.

Last week, Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said the province needs to carefully monitor hospitalizations as it reopens as the province continues to roll out third doses of the vaccine.

The province plans to enter Step 2 of its reopening plan on Feb. 21 where further restrictions will be eased.