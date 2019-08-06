

CTV Barrie





Simcoe County is wheeling out two new bus routes starting today that will connect Wasaga Beach and Orillia to Barrie.

The Orillia route will run to and from Barrie's Georgian College campus to Lakehead University along the Highway 11 corridor with three stops in Oro-Medonte, including the Lake Simcoe Airport.

It operates Monday to Friday starting at 5:45 a.m. until 7:07 p.m. and is expected to average 1,000 riders each week.

The Wasaga Beach route runs to and from the Allandale GO station and includes stops in Angus, Brentwood and Stayner. It operates weekdays from 5:30 a.m. until 7:25 p.m.

The County's Linx Transit Service has also taken over an existing bus route between Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

Regular fares cost between $2 and $6 depending on the route.

The new routes are being offered free for transit users from Aug. 6 to Sept. 2. Regular fares will start following the Labour Day long weekend.

The County plans to roll out two more bus routes next summer from Midland to Orillia and Alliston to Bradford.