Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush

It wasn't necessarily the busy shopping day we have seen in recent years, but make no mistake, plenty of people were out trying to get their shopping done before Christmas on Saturday in Barrie.

At Georgian Mall, there were many sale signs up in store windows, but retail experts say consumers are holding out for the right discount more so this year because of inflation and the high cost of goods.

"Absolutely, I am looking at the prices this year. I'm trying to keep it a little bit lower because, in this day and age, our money is not going as far as," said Lisa Mantha, who was shopping at Georgian Mall Saturday.

Holiday sights and sounds were everywhere, getting people into the holiday spirit as the Salvation Army band played songs on the mall's main floor.

Some people were surprised with how few people appeared to be at the mall.

"I'm not much of an online shopper. I like the experience of just shopping around the mall and the whole experience of being at the mall for sure," says William Davenport, who is visiting from Ottawa.

The downtown plays a significant role in shopping this time of year. Merchants say it's been a steady day with people looking for the perfect gift for their loved ones.

Bill Le Boeuf Jewellers has been at this location on Dunlop Street in Barrie for 65 years.

"This day, we'll probably go right through to close. It is one of our busiest days of the season for us. Christmas has been good. December 23 is usually one of our busiest, but late December is always one of our busiest times of the year for sure," said Adam Le Boeuf, owner.

So if you still need to finish, don't worry. You still have Sunday, although you will be cutting it pretty close. Stores will be open, but keep in mind many close a little early on Christmas Eve.