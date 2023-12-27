Simcoe County model railway club seeks new members to come aboard

The Nottawasaga Model Railway Club has been modelling together for 40 years.

The club, based in Collingwood, comprises 18 rail enthusiasts.

"It's the creativity. In a way, the trains are secondary to me. It's more making the scenes come alive," said Jane Connolly, Nottawasaga Model Railway Original Club member.

In the group's clubhouse is a working replica model of the CN railway from Barrie to Meaford in the 1950s.

Intricate detailing is what makes the model even more special. Some structures are built and painted with existing materials, and others have been 3D printed.

A model railway in Collingwood created by members of the Nottawasaga Model Railway Club. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

Members say various skills are required for this unique hobby.

"Lots of things to learn - carpentry, electrical, scenery building, operations of the railway. We're into the computers now, so it's another advancement in the hobby," said Dolf Roelofsen, Nottawasaga Model Railway Club president.

The trains are powered by electric wires running underneath the model.

"You dial in the number of the engine that you are using, then you put in the direction, forwards, backwards, and this is speed," said member Barry Ruse.

But aside from constantly building, fixing and updating the model, members said their favourite part is the camaraderie.

Now, they are looking for new members to join them.

"I believe our average demographic is about 74 to 75 for an age group, and we would like to get it down because somebody needs to come along later and look after all this," said Roelofsen.

The club will hold its annual spring Auction on May 4 at the Collingwood Legion. All funds raised go towards keeping the club operating.