BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County LifeLabs employees protest over wage disparity

    Workers rally outside a LifeLabs location in Barrie on April 20, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News). Workers rally outside a LifeLabs location in Barrie on April 20, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News).
    LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.

    The members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 389 gathered at the Barrie LifeLabs location on Wellington Street, calling for the organization to step up at the bargaining table and offer better wages.

    Employees who participated in the protest included laboratory technicians and medical laboratory assistants.

    According to the union, bargaining talks have been at a standstill for nearly a year. The union is asking for wages to be increased to better match the pay of workers at other locations in Ontario.

    According to the union, starting wages at other locations can be as much as $5.50/hr more than at LifeLab locations in Simcoe County.

    Employees will be in a strike position at 12:01 a.m. on May 2 if an agreement cannot be reached.  

