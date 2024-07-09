Simcoe County athletes inspired by Team Canada's performacnce in Copa America

As millions of Canadians tuned into Canada's Copa America game against Argentina on Tuesday, in Simcoe County the game was an inspiring moment for young athletes.

A watch party was held at the Barrie Soccer Club for dozens of young players who love the game.

Mark Cristante, the technical director for the Barrie Soccer Club, says Team Canada's performance in the Copa America has inspired his players to keep working hard towards their dreams.

"We keep pushing that message to our community and encouraging our young players to watch the game and support the game and country," said Cristante.

Cristante says Canada's performance has given players added hope that if they continue to work hard, their chances of success are exponential compared to decades ago.

"All of us, as coaches and people who work in the game, are proud of our country, and it's amazing now that we can see our national team get to that level and into that stage, which is incredible," said Cristante.

David Heather, coach for the Barrie Soccer Club, says many players he coaches now try to imitate and improve their skills to match the soccer stars on the field.

"Yeah, you know, they are inspired to watch the game and want to be, you know, the next Alphonso Davies or the next Jonathan David, they want to aspire to be these players, and they look up to them," said Heather.