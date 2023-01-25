Significant snowfall to blanket the region making road conditions hazardous
Commuters need to be cautious on the roads on Wednesday afternoon, with significant snowfall that is anticipated to make driving conditions hazardous.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Simcoe, Dufferin, Grey Bruce counties, and Muskoka, noting up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff will accumulate and continue through Thursday morning.
There is a chance of more snow possible over higher terrain areas.
The national weather agency warns of reduced visibility in heavy snow, rapidly accumulating snow and possible isolated power outages.
"A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area," the agency stated.
The heavy snow should taper off to flurries sometime Thursday morning, with the potential for a couple of extra centimetres to shovel.
Residents and motorists are encouraged to anticipate quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
