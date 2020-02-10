BARRIE -- The need for affordable housing is felt right across the province, including in Orillia, where one company has come up with a unique way to address the issue.

Old shipping containers are being repurposed into homes, as construction company Northern Shield creates a 27-unit, three-story apartment complex.

The average one-bedroom apartment in Orillia runs about $1,300 to $1,400 per month, but these units are expected to come in at a lower price point allowing people to afford more for less.

The units are also eco-friendly with the ability to head and cool efficiently.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of May, with units available to rent in June.