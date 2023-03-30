Shelter in 'dire situation' as dog adoptions drop, pet surrenders rise as owners struggle with costs of living

Six-month-old puppy, Vincent, looks out his kennel as he waits at the Georgian Triangle Humane Society to be adopted. (Courtesy: Georgian Triangle Humane Society) Six-month-old puppy, Vincent, looks out his kennel as he waits at the Georgian Triangle Humane Society to be adopted. (Courtesy: Georgian Triangle Humane Society)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver