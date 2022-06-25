Severn and Georgian Bay communities reunited as key bridge reopens

Severn and Georgian Bay communities reunited as key bridge reopens

After multiple years of construction, the communities of Port Severn and Georgian Bay celebrated the reopening of a key bridge linking the two on Sat. June 25, 2022 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie) After multiple years of construction, the communities of Port Severn and Georgian Bay celebrated the reopening of a key bridge linking the two on Sat. June 25, 2022 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver