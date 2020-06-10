BARRIE, ONT. -- A line of thunderstorms barrelled through the Simcoe County and Muskoka on Wednesday evening. A cold front crossed southern Georgian Bay this evening, bringing with it strong winds and a torrential downpour.

The storm left several trees damaged and scattered power outages across the region. At one point in Grey County approximately 5,000 Hydro One customers were without electricity. According to Hydro One, power has been restored for most customers.

In Barrie, there were a few localized outages, including at the CTV Barrie station, that also were restored according to the Alectra Utilities website. Heavy rains drenched the city as thunder roared and lightning lit up the evening sky.

Most notably, at the Environment Canada weather station in Thornbury, wind gusts were clocked at nearly 115 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago.

There is still the possibility for dangerous thunderstorms, producing damaging winds with large hail and heavy rain as this system continues to move through the area.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather authority says.

"Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Update: The watches and warnings are now over.