    • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Simcoe County

    Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Simcoe County Tuesday evening, with heavy downpours expected.

    Meteorologists are tracking the storm, which the weather agency says is capable of producing strong winds and hail.

    Flash flooding is possible and the rain could cause pooling on local roads.

    Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

    The storm could also create localized power outages.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

