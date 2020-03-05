BARRIE -- Local students who had plans to travel to Italy and Greece later this month have learned they won't be going anywhere.

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) and York Region District School Board (YRDSB) confirmed class trips abroad in the coming weeks had been cancelled amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 overseas.

SCDSB Superintendent of Education Dawn Stephens said the decision affects approximately 60 students from three schools. High school students in Latin and history classes from Collingwood Collegiate Institute and Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie had planned to travel to Italy and Greece. A third school in Simcoe County will inform students and staff of the change in plans tomorrow.

“Parents have been very understanding. They recognize the risks of travelling. Italy is a high area right now, of risk,” explained Stephens. “As trips come up, we are monitoring them daily to determine whether or not those trips will proceed.”

Stephens said there are 11 more class trips abroad planned for the remainder of the school year, including five to the United States.

YRDSB confirmed three of its schools’ planned trips to Europe have also been called off with the potential for more cancellations.

The school boards recommend parents with concerns or questions about COVID-19, and how it could affect March break and school travel, should consult their local health unit.