Seven drug overdoses, including 2 deadly ones, reported in Grey Bruce

Grey Bruce health officials issued an alert after seven drug overdoses, two of which were deadly, in recent days.

According to public health, fentanyl is suspected in both deadly overdoses and three of the five other overdoses. Toxicology results are pending on the other two incidents.

"In light of these drug poisoning events, Public Health is issuing an overdose alert to community partners, people who use drugs, and the general public," stated Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce's medical officer of health.

Dr. Arra noted public health would ensure the message reached the intended audience in partnership with Supportive Outreach Services.

Last month, health officials in Grey Bruce reported three drug overdoses over 48 hours, one of which was deadly, and again, fentanyl was suspected.

In light of these events, public health advises extreme caution when using unregulated street drugs.

The health unit says all street drugs should be considered highly toxic and potentially fatal.

Drug users are urged not to use drugs alone and to call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) at 1-888-688-6677 if using alone. NORS will stay on the line while the drug is used and call 911 if the user becomes unresponsive.