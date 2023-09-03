Serious crash on Horseshoe Valley Road under investigation

An investigation into an early morning crash is under investigation by police in Oro-Medonte.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision just east of the intersection of Horseshoe Valley Road and Penetanguishene Road.

Police say a 22-year-old Barrie man was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Police say the intersection is expected to remain closed over the next several hours while police continue their investigation.