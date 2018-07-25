

CTV Barrie





One person has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision near Stayner.

The crash happened on Concession 12 at County Road 10 just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The other person's injuries are not known at this time.

OPP traffic investigators are piecing together the details into what caused the crash.

Fire crews are on the scene directing traffic. At this time one lane of traffic is getting through the area.

We will update this story as more details become available.