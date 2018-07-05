

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in Alliston.

Two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on Highway 89 near Dean Drive.

According to the OPP, a westbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with pick-up truck.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old man from Adjala–Tosorontio died at the scene.

Four people in the pick-up truck were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 89 was closed between Concession 7 and County Road 50 for the police investigation.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say it was raining heavy at the time of the collision.