Senior killed in fatal crash on Hwy. 89 in Alliston
The OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Alliston on July 5, 2018. (Don Wright/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 2:49PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in Alliston.
Two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on Highway 89 near Dean Drive.
According to the OPP, a westbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with pick-up truck.
The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old man from Adjala–Tosorontio died at the scene.
Four people in the pick-up truck were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 89 was closed between Concession 7 and County Road 50 for the police investigation.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say it was raining heavy at the time of the collision.