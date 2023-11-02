Senior faces careless driving charges after double-fatal crash in May

A senior has been charged with careless driving charges after a double-fatal crash in May.

On May 11, Caledon Ontario Provincial Police attended a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck.

A 51-year-old man from Shelburne was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, a 52-year-old woman from Orangeville, was airlifted to Toronto, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On September 26, OPP arrested a 66-year-old Brampton man who was charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on November 15 to answer charges.